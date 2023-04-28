Saw X - Everything You Need To Know

Like any good horror villain, the "Saw" franchise seems to be indestructible and unkillable. And as any good horror movie ending has taught us, as soon as you think the villain is dead, it comes back for more. With the franchise spanning almost 20 years, we're set for the tenth installment in the "Saw" series: "Saw X."

At CinemaCon 2023, Collider reported that Lionsgate revealed the logos for multiple upcoming projects, including "The Expendables 4," "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," "Ordinary Angels," and "Saw X." The logo for the tenth installment of the popular horror franchise is similar to its predecessors, with a minimalist background and the title scrawled out in bloodlike text — letting us know exactly what we have in store.

While filming for the tenth installment wrapped in February, information has been slow to come out since the movie was announced. However, there is enough to give a little insight into what we can expect, including when the film takes place in the "Saw" timeline, and who will be starring in it. Here is everything you need to know about the latest trip into Jigsaw's twisted world in "Saw X."