Can A Super Skrull With Thor's Power Lift His Hammer Mjolnir? It's Complicated

With the season finale of "Secret Invasion," the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made it clear that Skrulls are here to stay — in fact, they may just be getting started.

The Disney+ series evolved the mythos first established in the MCU in 2019's "Captain Marvel" by revealing the potential for Skrulls to use their natural shape-shifting gifts to appropriate the powers and abilities of Earth's mightiest heroes. In the finale, Emilia Clarke's Skrull turncoat G'Iah attains a vast array of Avengers-level gifts, including the incredible strength of the Hulk, the cosmic powers of Captain Marvel, and even the might of Thor Odinson. That last one is particularly eye-catching, as it once again raises the question of how exactly Thor's powers work in the MCU, specifically which abilities are or aren't sourced from his hammer, Mjolnir.

At face value, G'Iah's appropriation of Thor's abilities seems like it would logically give her his powers of invulnerability, god-like strength, lightning manipulation, and — most importantly — the ability to wield Mjolnir. However, by using both the comics and previous films as evidence, it seems the answer to the question of G'Iah's "worthiness" goes far beyond a simple "yes" or "no."