Secret Invasion Finale: Every Sample Of DNA Present In The Harvest Vial

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episodes 5 and 6 — "Harvest" and "Home"

"Secret Invasion" Episode 5 revealed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his Skrull allies had secretly collected the DNA of all the superheroes who fought Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Endgame." Using the blood spilled during the Battle of Earth, Fury distilled all of this DNA into a vial known simply as the Harvest, which falls into the hands of the Skrull rebel Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in the series finale.

In the finale, Gravik uses a device to scan all of the DNA samples inside the Harvest, with the names of each sample flashing rapidly across Gravik's computer screen. These samples include prominent Avengers, like Captain America (Chris Evans), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Groot (Vin Diesel), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). This scene also reveals that Fury and his team actually collected the blood of their enemies as well, as the Harvest contains DNA samples for Thanos, Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw), and Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughn-Lawlor), as well as the Chitauri and the Outriders.

Oddest of all, the list includes several combatants who didn't participate in the Battle of Earth — directly contradicting Fury's comments from the previous episode. These include "Ant-Man and the Wasp" villain Ghost (Hannah John-Kaman), "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" villain Abomination (Tim Roth), and even the Frost Beasts of Jotunheim.