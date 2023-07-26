Secret Invasion Finale: Every Sample Of DNA Present In The Harvest Vial
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episodes 5 and 6 — "Harvest" and "Home"
"Secret Invasion" Episode 5 revealed that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his Skrull allies had secretly collected the DNA of all the superheroes who fought Thanos (Josh Brolin) in "Avengers: Endgame." Using the blood spilled during the Battle of Earth, Fury distilled all of this DNA into a vial known simply as the Harvest, which falls into the hands of the Skrull rebel Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) in the series finale.
In the finale, Gravik uses a device to scan all of the DNA samples inside the Harvest, with the names of each sample flashing rapidly across Gravik's computer screen. These samples include prominent Avengers, like Captain America (Chris Evans), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Groot (Vin Diesel), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). This scene also reveals that Fury and his team actually collected the blood of their enemies as well, as the Harvest contains DNA samples for Thanos, Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary), Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon), Corvus Glaive (Michael James Shaw), and Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughn-Lawlor), as well as the Chitauri and the Outriders.
Oddest of all, the list includes several combatants who didn't participate in the Battle of Earth — directly contradicting Fury's comments from the previous episode. These include "Ant-Man and the Wasp" villain Ghost (Hannah John-Kaman), "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" villain Abomination (Tim Roth), and even the Frost Beasts of Jotunheim.
The amount of superhero DNA inside the Harvest opens up plenty of possibilities
Because the camera cuts away before this list can continue, it's very possible that there are even more DNA samples contained within the Harvest, though as of right now, we're aware only of the ones mentioned above. This collection of superhero and supervillain DNA sets up a wide range of possibilities for future MCU projects, particularly since the climactic showdown between Gravik and G'iah (Emilia Clarke) appears to leave the vial intact.
If the Harvest does survive the end of "Secret Invasion," then the DNA inside could be used to clone a slew of MCU characters both good and evil. Perhaps this finale teases the plot for "Captain America: Brave New World," which might include an evil Captain America serving Hydra. The survival of the Harvest might also suggest how Thanos could return to the MCU since Fury and his agents foolishly collected a sample of his DNA from the battlefield. As if that weren't bad enough, the fact that the Harvest also includes people who didn't appear in "Avengers: Endgame" means that practically anyone could return to the MCU as a clone.
Although it's unclear what exactly happens to the Harvest after the events of "Secret Invasion," the DNA samples listed in this episode are certain to get fans thinking about who or what might return to the MCU in the near future.