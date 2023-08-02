TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Proves We're Ready For A Street Sharks Revival

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If that's the case, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" should've been delighted at the volume of knock-offs that came after its debut. Numerous shows, comics, and toys followed the property's outline: Take anthropomorphized animals and give them talents in extreme sports or martial arts. The '90s became littered with crime-fighting groups like — "Kung-Fu Dino Posse," "SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron," and "Biker Mice from Mars."

However, if there was any property to have a shot at dethroning "TMNT," it was "Street Sharks." The "Street Sharks" animated series ran from 1994 to 1997, following a university professor transforming his four sons into half-man-half-shark hybrids to stop the villainous Dr. Luther Paradigm from using his technology. Taking the form of sharks while maintaining human sensibilities, Street Sharks like Ripster loved to play pool. Throughout the series, the Sharks battled other mutant hybrids while allying with others like the Dino Vengers, extraterrestrial dinosaurs. Of course, Mattel unleashed these characters as excellent toys and action figures.

Despite its cult sensibilities, "Street Sharks" hasn't enjoyed the same success as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The property's laid dormant since the '90s. But in the wake of "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem," the "Street Sharks" deserve a chance to shine. The Turtles have had many movies to varying degrees of success, but the acclaim received by "Mutant Mayhem" has the potential to kickstart a new IP. Move over Donnie, Leo, Mikey, and Raph.