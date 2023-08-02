TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Proves We're Ready For A Street Sharks Revival
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If that's the case, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" should've been delighted at the volume of knock-offs that came after its debut. Numerous shows, comics, and toys followed the property's outline: Take anthropomorphized animals and give them talents in extreme sports or martial arts. The '90s became littered with crime-fighting groups like — "Kung-Fu Dino Posse," "SWAT Kats: The Radical Squadron," and "Biker Mice from Mars."
However, if there was any property to have a shot at dethroning "TMNT," it was "Street Sharks." The "Street Sharks" animated series ran from 1994 to 1997, following a university professor transforming his four sons into half-man-half-shark hybrids to stop the villainous Dr. Luther Paradigm from using his technology. Taking the form of sharks while maintaining human sensibilities, Street Sharks like Ripster loved to play pool. Throughout the series, the Sharks battled other mutant hybrids while allying with others like the Dino Vengers, extraterrestrial dinosaurs. Of course, Mattel unleashed these characters as excellent toys and action figures.
Despite its cult sensibilities, "Street Sharks" hasn't enjoyed the same success as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The property's laid dormant since the '90s. But in the wake of "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem," the "Street Sharks" deserve a chance to shine. The Turtles have had many movies to varying degrees of success, but the acclaim received by "Mutant Mayhem" has the potential to kickstart a new IP. Move over Donnie, Leo, Mikey, and Raph.
Some properties work better in animation
"TMNT" first hit the big screen with a live-action outing, with the turtles sporting costumes from Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The first film is fondly remembered and offers some worthwhile '90s nostalgia. More recently, there were two "TMNT" live-action movies where the turtles were CGI creations — this was looked upon less kindly. While 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" did fine enough at the box office to warrant a sequel, which included more fan-favorite characters like Casey Jones (Stephen Amell), the film wasn't well-received by fans or critics.
But "Mutant Mayhem" really leans into the franchise's kooky lore — providing a good case study of how some properties work better in animation rather than trying to make them realistic and grounded. Given the response to the turtles' look in the 2014 and 2016 films, it's safe to say "Street Sharks" would face similar criticism if it went down that route. No one wants to see realistic-looking man-sharks trying to save a city. However, an animated "Street Sharks" movie using new technology could be the way to go.
Live-action "Street Sharks" could be pure nightmare fuel, but animation could introduce the characters to a new generation in an accessible way. This is a show that's meant to be silly. Every episode of the '90s series literally incorporates the word "Shark" into its title somehow. Instead of trying to take it seriously, an animated film could lean into the project's absurd nature.
Animation is the superior medium for these properties
Animation is a medium, not a genre. Over the past couple of years, that's an adage that's grown in popularity. But it's definitely worth pointing out that Hollywood can only tell certain stories through animation as opposed to live-action. Consider the differences between "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
"No Way Home" has three Spider-Men. "Across the Spider-Verse" has hundreds. "No Way Home" takes place in a relatively familiar New York City but they travel across dimensions in "Across the Spider-Verse," including a world with a Mumbai-Manhattan hybrid city. Animation is a feature, not a bug in these stories — allowing for immersive storytelling that isn't feasible with live-action.
"TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" takes full advantage of animation, introducing a bevy of beloved and deep-cut mutants to the audience. Bebop and Rocksteady are fairly well-known, but you also have mutants like Mondo Gecko and Wingnut in the 2023 film. "Street Sharks" could absolutely take advantage of this medium by not being afraid to introduce some of the cartoon's weirder antagonists. Realism can go out the window when there's the potential to bring a mutant clam into the mix. Rather than risk alienating audiences with "live-action" mutant sharks that enjoy playing billiards, animation in the vein of "Mutant Mayhem" can keep the story in a more surrealist setting where the larger-than-life stakes can be adequately portrayed.
It's time for the mutants to rise
Hollywood always tries to replicate successes. "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" is a triumph in its artistry and unique story — an impressive feat for a franchise that's been around for decades in numerous mediums. "Street Sharks" may not have the same kind of brand recognition, but that could all change with the right movie to bring them back into the zeitgeist.
Inventive animation with a cool story could be just the ticket for a fun trip to the movie theater families can enjoy. Not only that but there are ample opportunities to reintroduce a line of "Street Sharks" toys to the masses. In the '90s, the Mattel action figures saw immense success. With the "Barbie" movie's huge success and Mattel's interest in bringing more properties to the big screen — such as a "Hot Wheels" movie from J.J. Abrams – "Street Sharks" is sitting right there with characters and storylines ready for the taking.
But there's also franchise potential! There are plenty of mutants to have the Street Sharks battle in their first big-screen adventure. A studio could absolutely put in a post-credits tease setting up the Dino Vengers to appear in a sequel. It could cash in on people's nostalgia for the original series while introducing a younger audience to the property — jumpstarting a renaissance of obscure '90s cartoons. There's a lot of intellectual property out there Hollywood has only just begun to mine. If "Street Sharks" leads to a revival of "Samurai Pizza Cats," it'll all be worth it.