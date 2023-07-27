A24's The Iron Claw Debuts First Look At Jeremy Allen White's Kerry Von Erich & Cast

In December of 2023, A24 will premiere a film titled "The Iron Claw" based on the real-life story of the Von Erich family. While its release date is still a ways away, the A24 Twitter account just shared a first look at its four principal characters — all brothers and each a professional wrestler.

Pictured are Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich. In order to portray pro wrestlers, the members of its main cast had to bulk up considerably, and the results are now on full display. While an early first look photo of an unrecognizable Efron already gave viewers a preview of his appearance in "The Iron Claw," this is the first official photo of White, who had to bulk up big time after "The Bear" to physically embody Kerry.

Since this image simply depicts the four brothers on and around a white fence — presumably on their famous wrestling father Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany)'s ranch — it doesn't give anything away about the movie save for its core characters' looks and their 1980s-appropriate costumes. Nevertheless, wrestling aficionados familiar with the Von Erich family's tragic history now have a better idea of just how director Sean Durkin and A24 have recreated the film's real-life subjects.