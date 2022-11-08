First Look At The Iron Claw Shows An Unrecognizable Zac Efron In Mid-Air

Plenty of actors have portrayed professional wrestlers in movies and TV shows, without having previous experience as professional wrestlers. In 1978, Henry Winkler played Gorgeous George in "The One and Only." In 2000, Oliver Platt portrayed Jimmy King in "Ready to Rumble." In 2008, Mickey Rourke stepped into the ring as Randy "The Ram" Robinson" in "The Wrestler." And in 2019, Florence Pugh was Saraya Knight in "Fighting with My Family." We can also include Jack Black as Nacho in 2006's "Nacho Libre," as well as the cast of "Glow."

Obviously, playing a pro wrestler is an acting challenge. Often it requires a substantial bodily transformation, as well as lots of difficult stunts. The latest actor to attempt the feat is Zac Efron, who's playing Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming wrestling drama "The Iron Claw." Overall, the film tells the story of the influential Von Erich family, who have made a lasting impact on professional wrestling from the 1960's to today. The narrative primarily follows Kevin as well as his two brothers, Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) and David (Harris Dickinson). It's being produced by A24, and it's directed by Sean Durkin, who's best known for the 2011 psychological thriller "Martha Marcy May Marlene."

Efron once again put on muscle for the role, which is a bit of a surprise considering Efron's negative experience filming "Baywatch." Today, A24 gave a first look of Efron's physical transformation, and it's quite a shock.