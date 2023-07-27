The Witcher Fans Are Already Disappointed In Geralt's Multiverse Recast Explanation

To say that fans weren't happy to hear "The Witcher" could look toward a multiverse to introduce Liam Hemsworth's Geralt would be an understatement. Netflix hasn't even necessarily confirmed or denied if that's the route they're going, but fans have already heard enough. On Twitter, @UnStyleDeMalade pointed out, "When the main plot of a show become[s] 'how we managed to replace the actor' that's when you know there is nothing interesting left in it." Similarly, @ClareOdell18 expressed their disbelief that "The Witcher" would succumb to the multiverse, Hollywood's latest and over-used cinematic trend.

While most people were focused on how "The Witcher" can explain Geralt changing actors, @DerpSwan offered a different suggestion: don't. "Just do it the old way and have a new actor show up without a single comment other than someone mentioning their hair looks different half a season through," they wrote. "Don't make us suffer with [a] forced plot to 'explain' it."

@McVeighRachel agreed, saying, "It would be a nightmare if they tried to explain it." And we can't say they're wrong, as even the slightest tease of a multiverse has sent the "Witcher" fandom into a tailspin. Maybe Netflix's best option is simply letting things be, continuing Geralt's story without putting such an emphasis on why he looks different.

If "The Witcher" wants to stick to the source material, which the Netflix series is infamously known for not doing, there are other options, like healing in Brokilon, as @MartaFSuarez pointed out, that would make more sense. Instead, Netflix insists it's using the books for inspiration while ultimately disappointing fans when they don't stick to the source material. If the streamer is going to do its own thing, the viewers just want them to come out and say it.