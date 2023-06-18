The Incredible Hulk Threatens To Destroy Bruce Amidst A 'Mother Of Horrors'

Bruce Banner will be at risk of permanently losing control to his raging alter-ego while also having to contend with a potentially world-ending monstrous threat in "The Incredible Hulk" #1, set to release June 21. The new series, which Marvel describes as "terrifying," comes from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and penciler Nic Klein. The series will see every monster in the Marvel Universe on a quest to eliminate Banner in an attempt to liberate their creator, the Mother of Horrors. Joined by an unnamed "unlikely new friend," Bruce and Hulk will have to try to work together to save the world from unspeakable threats.

Though the exact nature of that threat remains unknown, preview pages provided to AIPTComics.com show they seem to have, at least partially, a Middle Eastern origin as the book opens with a group of explorers discovering inhuman remains in a tomb in Iraq a year ago. In present-day Kentucky, a haggard-looking Bruce is losing his grip on himself. He's having hallucinations of Hulk speaking from strangers' bodies and is visibly terrified, having seemingly lost his ability to reign in the Hulk.

While this is far from the first time Banner's disparate personalities will battle over control of his body, something about his reaction in these panels seems to imply this time is somehow different. As his perception of the world around him changes, Banner looks like he knows his next transformation into the Hulk could well be final.