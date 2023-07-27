Talk To Me's Danny And Michael Philippou Used YouTube As A Practice Ground For First Feature - Exclusive Interview

This is your first feature film and before this you were doing shorts on your YouTube channel. Did everything lead up to this? Was the endgame, so to speak, a feature film?

Danny: Well, yeah. This was all — YouTube was a practice ground for us as filmmakers, and we used every video that we did to sharpen our skills and learn something new and try a stunt for the first time, or try a certain [visual] effect, or try a certain makeup effect. Each of those videos was building up to finally taking that leap and doing the feature film.

Michael: We were doing short films and working on film crews before YouTube. YouTube, we fell into, and then we went, "What if we put effort into this and we can use it to experiment with certain ideas?" We've got a lot of the short film ideas and techniques. Now, with story and stuff, we're excited to take a leap and have a go at the more narrative-driven stuff.

What else changed for you in the way you worked as you went into your first feature?

Danny: I knew I wanted to make something that existed outside of our YouTube channel. Our YouTube channel was never a place that I could express myself, personally. I knew that the film — I wanted to focus on those characters in that story and make sure that we had a script that we felt confident in, because once you go into production for something that big, you get lost a little bit, and you have to always refer back to that blueprint that you've got to ground you and let you know where you are and where you are at the story and where the characters are emotionally. The script was a very big part of the process and it took us years to perfect it and make sure that we were comfortable with moving forward.

Michael: [It's the same thing] with character and having the emotional journey make sense with the actors. Each day, you can get lost when you're shooting so much, [losing track of] certain character beats and things, making sure they hit, because there's so much going on. It's tying it to the characters in the script. With YouTube, your character can do whatever and change suddenly. We'd have them become a completely different person, but that's funny on YouTube where it doesn't really matter, whereas with a story it does, and that sticks out. It's always bringing it back to the script and the story.