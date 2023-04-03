Legendary Is Set To Work With Capcom On Street Fighter Movies And TV Shows

Legendary Entertainment is primed to launch a new interconnected media franchise. As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio behind "Pacific Rim" and "Batman Begins" purchased the film and TV rights to "Street Fighter," Capcom's classic video game series. The term "classic" is almost a misnomer because it implies that "Street Fighter" belongs to a bygone era of gaming but, while the series began in 1987 as a multiplayer arcade cabinet brawler, "Street Fighter 6" will release this June on most modern consoles.

THR's report also states that Legendary will work in tandem with Capcom to create its adaptations to guarantee quality. This particular aspect of the announcement seems to be grounded in the recent success of video game adaptations such as HBO Max's "The Last of Us," which notably involved Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog — the original creator and the original gaming studio, respectively — to great success. Legendary's current film distribution deal is with Sony (through whom the studio will release "Dune: Part Two" later this year).