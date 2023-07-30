Can Saitama Beat Goku? What Their Villains Can Tell Us

The goal and mission statement for many shonen anime and manga basically boils down to the same thing. Whether we're talking Deku (Daiki Yamashita/Justin Briner) in "My Hero Academia," Ash (Rica Matsumoto/Veronica Taylor) in "Pokemon," or, perhaps most notably, Goku (Masako Nozawa/Sean Schemmel) in the "Dragon Ball" franchise, many shonen series focus on being the best or becoming number one.

That's what makes "One-Punch Man" so subversive and funny. Saitama (Makoto Furakawa/Max Mittelman) has already achieved the dream of most shonen protagonists at the start of the story. As a result, the hero is always depressed and listless with regard to his ability to take out even the strongest villains and monsters with only a single hit.

With this in mind, when you consider who might be stronger between Goku and Saitama, it can be hard to parse out who would actually come out on top. Still, the more you look at Saitama's insane track record in "One-Punch Man," the more it starts to seem like he could edge out a victory even over anime and manga's OG "Dragon Ball" strongman.