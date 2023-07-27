Cillian Murphy Losing Out On Batman Role Was Meant To Be

In a different world, Cillian Murphy would have been Christopher Nolan's Batman.

When it comes to the best superhero trilogies, chances are that most genre fans will agree that Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy is as perfect as it gets. From its effective, grounded world-building, to its tense and terrifying villains, Nolan's Batman films notably changed the public's perception of what superhero films could be. One person who is responsible for that shift is Christian Bale, who portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman with empathy and grittiness – qualities that were missing in previous cinematic iterations.

Bale received heaps of praise for playing Batman, wearing the cape and cowl for the final time in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises." Since then Bale, has starred in a number of Oscar-nominated roles, making him one of the most beloved actors of his generation. For many, Bale is the definitive Batman, a character that has since been populated by Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson. But If things had gone differently, Cillian Murphy could have been Batman.

While speaking with GQ, Murphy — who is receiving universal acclaim for headlining Nolan's "Oppenheimer" — opened up about how he lost the DC gig to Bale. Despite not being able to play The Caped Crusader, Murphy says not being Batman was for the best. "Yes, I think it was for the best because we got Christian Bale's performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role," Murphy said. The "Oppenheimer" actor continued by saying he never believed himself to be "the right physical specimen for Batman." Murphy added that he always felt that "it was always going to be Christian Bale."

Considering Murphy is finally basking in the limelight as the lead in a major Hollywood blockbuster, it's hard not to disagree with the actor's interpretation of how things went down.