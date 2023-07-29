Good Omens S2E3: Yes, Grave Guns Were A Real Thing

So what is a cemetery gun, exactly? The one that appears in "Good Omens" barely nabs a split second of screen time in the pitch-black dead of night, so it can be difficult to digest visually. Pictures this — cemetery guns share a large percentage of their architectural DNA with flintlock pistols. Unlike flintlock pistols, however, cemetery guns are mounted on swiveling stands that allow them 360 degrees of maneuverability. On that note, cemetery guns are unmanned, with their triggers connected to a string of strategically placed tripwires.

No, these weapons were not stationed next to the decaying remains of loved ones all day long. Grave keepers would place them in the same darkness that obscured a clear view in "Good Omens" because it prevents potential resurrectionists from planning a safe route during the day under the comforting clarity of the sun.

Now, cemetery guns can't reload themselves, nor can they aim ... at all. Grave keepers relied on the initial shot to strike true. Barring fatal fire, the cemetery guns were loud enough to alert sleeping grave keepers to the action happening onsite, at which point they could come to the aid of the dead people, just like they did in "Good Omens." It would be pretty clever, actually, if it weren't so depressing.

