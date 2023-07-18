Foundation Season 2 Changes Gaal, Salvor & Raych's Connection - Here's How

Contains spoilers for "Foundation" Season 2, Episode 1

Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" series may be an award-winning collection of sci-fi books, but that doesn't mean it's easy to adapt. On the contrary, many have called the triumphant novels "unfilmable." Part of the issue is the stop-start pacing of the books; much of the core trilogy of novels (there are seven in all) was originally written as a sequence of short stories for "Astounding Magazine" over the course of several years.

On top of that, the story traces the early centuries of a thousand-year-long story. Since we're dealing with human life spans, there is a necessary shuffling of characters every few chapters as decades fly by in the blink of an eye (character development is hardly one of Asmiov's strengths).

This has made Apple TV+'s "Foundation" series that much more entertaining, even for diehard fans, due to the dramatic and sweeping changes it has made to the disjointed source material. One of these major changes has been the introduction of consistent characters. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) has shifted from an occasional pre-recorded hologram to a consistent, recurring digital copy of the character. The Emperor has evolved from a shadowy and generally unidentified series of individuals to a recurring set of genetic clones.

Others, including Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), and Raych Foss (Alfred Enoch), have become integral parts of the story — even if their actual contributions are smaller in the books. One of the biggest changes to date is the intricate, biologically and cryogenically complex family of Gaal, Salvor, and Raych. Technically speaking, all three are related in the show ... even if nothing could be further from the truth in the source material.