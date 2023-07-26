Peacemaker: DC Comics Teases A Fan-Favorite Character's Return From The Dead

For the most part, comic books influence the movies that are adapted from them. Filmmakers translate the characters and storylines to the big screen hoping for a giant cash grab. What is less common is when the films influence the comics and create an opportunity to capitalize on the big-screen popularity of a character. Sure, the Avengers made Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk more popular than ever, but DC looks to be taking the success of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" into account and bringing back fan favorite Emilia Harcourt. It won't be just any old return either; they might be bringing her back from the dead.

In a teaser for the October 23 release of "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" #6, DC dropped some information about their new upcoming anthology installment but throws in a very curious line that gives fans some good news about their favorite NSA agent. "What secret has Director Bones been withholding from the team all this time?!," the teaser reads. "Emilia Harcourt returns...from the dead?!" Of course, we don't know anything beyond that information, and we can only guess how and why she is returning, but our money is on capitalizing on the recent popularity of the character.

Jennifer Holland ("Brightburn," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3") brought the character to life in "The Suicide Squad" and then reprised the role in "Peacemaker" and "Black Adam." And while there is no word on whether she will factor into James Gunn's new DC Universe, the comics look to reintroduce a now-familiar face.