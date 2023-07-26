Barbie: Greta Gerwig & Kate McKinnon's 'Wonderfully Strange' Past Explained

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie is currently taking the world by storm. With its stellar reviews from both critics and fans alike and record-breaking $155 million opening weekend, the Margot Robbie-starring film is set to be one of the biggest movies of the year and serves as a pretty firm indicator that theaters have recovered from the ticket sales drought brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With its star-studded cast, "Barbie" easily rivals the wide array of actors in its competing release, "Oppenheimer." Still, there's one member of Barbie's world that really stands out. Kate McKinnon plays Weird Barbie in the film, and with her bizarre ideas and off-kilter style, she's the only person who can help Robbie's Stereotypical Barbie sort out her newfound anxiety and depression.

As it turns out, it looks like there's a good reason why Gerwig selected McKinnon to play that particular part, as the duo apparently has a history of being weird together. "We were in an improv group together. She was much better, better at it than I was," Gerwig told People. "We made really wonderfully strange musicals together when we were in college."