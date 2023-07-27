How Secret Invasion Sets Up The X-Men's MCU Debut (And Their Biggest Struggle)

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion," Episode 6 – "Home"

As the wait for the X-Men's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut grows increasingly restless, "Secret Invasion" may have just set the groundwork for the mutants and their biggest struggle.

In the finale's closing moments, President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) passes a bill declaring all alien species hostile, swearing to hunt down every last Skrull on Earth. His speech incites violence among the people, leading them to take matters into their own hands. Although Ritson likely won't be in office long, as President Thunderbolt Ross is coming in "Captain America 4," his words instill hate and fear, priming mutant kind as the next victims of the worldwide sentiment.

The humans of the MCU are accustomed to heroes that look like them, with other "weird" looking ones, like Hulk, causing numerous headaches over the years. However, Ritson's speech shows that even those who look like humans aren't to be trusted, which doesn't bode well for Homo Superior. Mutantkind is full of various individuals, some looking like humans while others bear little-to-no resemblance, meaning no one will be safe if Ritson's wave of fear and hatred continues. It wouldn't be that big of a leap for the anti-Skrull movement to shift gears and become anti-mutant, setting the foundation for a struggle that is a core issue mutant kind has faced since the beginning.