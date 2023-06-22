The Walking Dead: Dead City Is Retconning Negan's Villainous Past

Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead: Dead City"

When Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) first appeared on "The Walking Dead," he was a baseball bat-wielding maniac who often committed atrocities with a smile on his face. For example, in Season 6's "Last Day on Earth," he plays a game of "Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe" to determine which unfortunate soul he's going to bludgeon to death. In Season 7, he viciously offs Glenn Rhee (Steven Yuen) and further establishes himself as a ruthless bad guy. These days, however, Negan is a hero alongside Glenn's wife, Maggie Greene-Rhee (Lauren Cohan), on "The Walking Dead: Dead City."

Of course, Negan experiences some significant character growth as "The Walking Dead" progresses. A long-term prison stint and several heroic acts redeem him over time, making him more sympathetic. Furthermore, while she can never truly forgive him, even Maggie learns to accept him and the pair manage to form an alliance of sorts. This relationship is further developed on AMC's newest spin-off as Maggie needs Negan to help save her son and take down The Croat (Željko Ivanek).

That being said, "Dead City" wants viewers to believe that Negan has always been a good man at heart, and that just isn't true. Negan used to be the ultimate villain, and erasing that history betrays the character's entire journey thus far.