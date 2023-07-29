Gen V: The Sabrina Reunion You Likely Didn't Notice In The Boys' Spin-Off
Amazon's new spin-off to superhero satire "The Boys" looks to be just as outrageous and violent as its predecessor. Taking place at a college for supes, "Gen V" demonstrates all the hallmarks of growing up as the freshman class of the disturbing Godolkin University take their first steps into superherodom. The series focuses on Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), an ambitious student looking for an eventual place in The Seven. But when you teach super-powered beings that the rules don't apply to them, it is not a recipe for success. Just like The Seven, this Vought-sponsored school is a business and wants to churn out a profit. And judging from the details of the "Gen V" trailer, there is something insidious going on in higher education.
As Marie discovers what she's capable of, she runs into other classmates such as metal manipulator Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) who is enjoying the benefits of being considered special. Appreciating the benefits of supe powers is not the only thing these two have in common, however. Sinclair and Perdomo were actually both part of another series that gravitated toward young adults wielding powers. The actors had significant roles in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" where they both had their fair share of supernatural forces. Their characters didn't share a large amount of screen time, but when they did, it was in support of the titular half-witch of the series.
Roz and Ambrose were fundamental for Sabrina
Before Netflix canceled one of its diamonds in the rough, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" united many supernaturally gifted characters. While attending the Academy of Unseen Arts, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is joined by others like her. One of her closest confidantes is Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Sabrina's cousin, who is confined to the Spellman house because of his previous crimes. Ambrose is always there to assist Sabrina with even her more ill-advised plots, along with her best friend, Roz (Jaz Sinclair). Though Roz initially seems like just another normal teenager in Greendale, she later realizes that she has powers of her own. After focusing her power of The Cunning, she becomes a valued member of Sabrina's makeshift coven.
Roz and Ambrose often carry on with their respective plotlines, but they join together at the devastating end of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." After Sabrina's trials with the Eldritch Terrors, she heroically sacrifices herself to save the world. Both Roz and Ambrose are present and make desperate attempts to save her but to no avail. These two characters are the most important people to Sabrina and are heartbroken when she goes off to The Sweet Hereafter. Sinclair and Perdomo's appearance in "Gen V" will decidedly be a little bit different. Though they will have a handle on some otherworldly abilities, the tone of "The Boys" universe is less supportive and explores the much darker and seductive side of power.