Gen V: The Sabrina Reunion You Likely Didn't Notice In The Boys' Spin-Off

Amazon's new spin-off to superhero satire "The Boys" looks to be just as outrageous and violent as its predecessor. Taking place at a college for supes, "Gen V" demonstrates all the hallmarks of growing up as the freshman class of the disturbing Godolkin University take their first steps into superherodom. The series focuses on Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), an ambitious student looking for an eventual place in The Seven. But when you teach super-powered beings that the rules don't apply to them, it is not a recipe for success. Just like The Seven, this Vought-sponsored school is a business and wants to churn out a profit. And judging from the details of the "Gen V" trailer, there is something insidious going on in higher education.

As Marie discovers what she's capable of, she runs into other classmates such as metal manipulator Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) who is enjoying the benefits of being considered special. Appreciating the benefits of supe powers is not the only thing these two have in common, however. Sinclair and Perdomo were actually both part of another series that gravitated toward young adults wielding powers. The actors had significant roles in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" where they both had their fair share of supernatural forces. Their characters didn't share a large amount of screen time, but when they did, it was in support of the titular half-witch of the series.