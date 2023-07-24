The Boys: Gen V's Godolkin University Is An X-Men Parody That Is Truly Disturbing
The following article includes depictions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
"The Boys" spinoff series "Gen V" centers around the incoming freshman class of the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting –- a university founded by John Godolkin, which is supposedly intended to teach young supes how to master their powers. Similar to the way that "The Boys” presents a twisted subversion of classic superhero tropes (showing what it would be like if flawed, evil people were granted superpowers), Godolkin University is a not-so-subtle parody of Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from the "X-Men" comic series.
In the comics, Godolkin himself even leads a team called the "G-Men" in "The Boys" comic books, cementing his school as a deranged take on Professor X's training program for mutants. It's worth mentioning just how disturbing this school actually is within the pages of the comics. The comics reveal that John Godolkin is a psychopathic pedophile who has spent his life abducting children from their homes in order to sexually assault them and groom them into lifelong servitude.
His "children" (the members of the G-Men) are all victims of this ritualistic abuse and have been brainwashed into participating in the indoctrination of new students at Godolkin University. Godolkin and the rest of the G-Men are eventually assassinated by Vought-American when their actions threaten Vought's revenue stream, though, of course, the company had known about the school's true nature for many years before that point.
Godolkin University is still dangerous on the show, though it might be less disturbing than the comic version
Though John Goldolkin's horrific crimes are some of the most disgusting in the entire "The Boys" comic series (which is certainly saying something), it's unclear how much of this disturbing history will factor into the story of "Gen V."
The recently released trailer for "Gen V" presents Godolkin University as being primarily for "young adult" supes, and parodies a slew of beer-fueled college movie tropes. These include a scene in which a supe uses frost breath to ice over a hallway and slide on a lunch tray and another where a beer keg is thrown through a wall with superhuman strength. However, it isn't currently clear whether or not the G-Men or John Godolkin will factor into this series at all; the Godolkin University on the show apparently trains heroes for a nationwide draft, and the school was previously attended by Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) of The Seven.
Although it seems like the evil nature of Godolkin University has been altered slightly for television, the trademark blood and gore scattered throughout the trailer for "Gen V" makes it clear that this series will still be just as violent and twisted as "The Boys."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.