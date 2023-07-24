The Boys: Gen V's Godolkin University Is An X-Men Parody That Is Truly Disturbing

The following article includes depictions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.



"The Boys" spinoff series "Gen V" centers around the incoming freshman class of the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting –- a university founded by John Godolkin, which is supposedly intended to teach young supes how to master their powers. Similar to the way that "The Boys” presents a twisted subversion of classic superhero tropes (showing what it would be like if flawed, evil people were granted superpowers), Godolkin University is a not-so-subtle parody of Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from the "X-Men" comic series.

In the comics, Godolkin himself even leads a team called the "G-Men" in "The Boys" comic books, cementing his school as a deranged take on Professor X's training program for mutants. It's worth mentioning just how disturbing this school actually is within the pages of the comics. The comics reveal that John Godolkin is a psychopathic pedophile who has spent his life abducting children from their homes in order to sexually assault them and groom them into lifelong servitude.

His "children" (the members of the G-Men) are all victims of this ritualistic abuse and have been brainwashed into participating in the indoctrination of new students at Godolkin University. Godolkin and the rest of the G-Men are eventually assassinated by Vought-American when their actions threaten Vought's revenue stream, though, of course, the company had known about the school's true nature for many years before that point.