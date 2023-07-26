American Dad Season 18 Part 2 - Everything You Need To Know

Sometimes, an animated series becomes so popular and goes on for so long that it feels like it just may never end. "The Simpsons" is there, "Family Guy" is there, and "American Dad" has just about reached that point as well. The latter show has been consistently pumping out new episodes since 2005, and, now, partway into Season 18 (or Season 20, depending on who you ask), the series is still showing no signs of slowing down.

After airing the first half of its episodes, "American Dad" Season 18 has entered a temporary hiatus before Part 2 releases. Devoted fans of the series are no doubt looking for any news or updates on when they can expect the season to finish out with the rest of the episodes, and there's fortunately quite a bit to parse through on that front. Here's everything viewers should know about "American Dad" Season 18 Part 2, from its release date to its slew of notable guest stars.