American Dad Season 18 Part 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Sometimes, an animated series becomes so popular and goes on for so long that it feels like it just may never end. "The Simpsons" is there, "Family Guy" is there, and "American Dad" has just about reached that point as well. The latter show has been consistently pumping out new episodes since 2005, and, now, partway into Season 18 (or Season 20, depending on who you ask), the series is still showing no signs of slowing down.
After airing the first half of its episodes, "American Dad" Season 18 has entered a temporary hiatus before Part 2 releases. Devoted fans of the series are no doubt looking for any news or updates on when they can expect the season to finish out with the rest of the episodes, and there's fortunately quite a bit to parse through on that front. Here's everything viewers should know about "American Dad" Season 18 Part 2, from its release date to its slew of notable guest stars.
What is the release date for American Dad Season 18 Part 2?
It has been a few months since "American Dad" Season 18 aired its first half, with the initial nine episodes of the season debuting between March and May 2023. The show has been on a mid-season hiatus since then, but fortunately for eager fans, the wait for new installments now has a concrete end date. "American Dad Season 18 Part 2" will begin premiering new episodes on September 4, 2023, starting with Episode 10, titled "Frantastic Voyage." From there, subsequent episodes are set to release weekly.
While the path forward for more "American Dad" seems clear, there's a chance that the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike could have an impact on its release schedule. Per a report from Deadline, series creator Seth MacFarlane and "American Dad" showrunners Brian Boyle and Matt Weitzman have joined the strike. The report suggests that several months of work on the upcoming slate of episodes is already complete, hence the network's confidence in its return in September. However, it's unknown whether the season is complete in its entirety, or if later episodes could end up delayed by the ongoing strike.
What is the plot of American Dad Season 18 Part 2?
Having a consistent and ongoing plot isn't exactly what "American Dad" thrives on — it's not going for an overarching narrative like "Rick and Morty" or certain other animated series — but the series is at least sticking with its tried-and-true premise for Season 18 Part 2. That means viewers should expect more surreal and nonsensical antics on the part of Stan, Francine, and the rest of their satirically-traditional American nuclear family, as per usual.
TBS describes the series with the following synopsis: "American Dad" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine, has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley, however, doesn't let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father's buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff who doesn't know much of anything. Son Steve is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger, a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus, an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.
Who is starring in American Dad Season 18 Part 2?
All of the main stars of "American Dad" are expected to return for Season 18 Part 2. That includes Seth MacFarlane as both the conservative CIA agent Stan and the narcissistic alien Roger, Wendy Schaal as the wacky Smith matriarch Francine, Scott Grimes as the stereotypical nerd Steve, Rachel MacFarlane as the rebellious college student Hayley, Dee Bradley Baker as the sentient goldfish Klaus, Jeff Fischer as Hayley's husband Jeff, and Patrick Stewart as Stan's boss Deputy Director Bullock.
The new batch of episodes also features some big names in terms of guest stars. Per a press release from TBS, Part 2 of Season 18 will feature vocal talent from names like Eliza Coupe ("So Help Me Todd"), Mark McKinney ("Superstore"), Debra Wilson ("The Owl House"), John Cho ("Star Trek Beyond"), Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Breckin Meyer ("Good Girls"), and acclaimed rapper Shaggy, among others.
Who is showrunning and producing American Dad Season 18 Part 2?
As with all previous installments of "American Dad," Season 18 Part 2 of the series is spearheaded in some capacity by one of its original creators, Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane is a storied name in television, also serving as the creator of the long-running adult animated series "Family Guy" and the live-action sci-fi comedy "The Orville." MacFarlane is joined in his showrunning duties on "American Dad" by Brian Boyle, who has written numerous episodes of the series since its very inception and who also wrote several episodes of the beloved sitcom "Friends."
In addition to their showrunning duties, both MacFarlane and Boyle serve as executive producers of the current season of "American Dad." They are joined in this capacity by Matt Weitzman, another one of the show's three co-creators. Weitzman has historically worked as both a writer and producer on both "American Dad" and "Family Guy."
Is there a trailer for American Dad Season 18 Part 2?
Ahead of the release of "American Dad" Season 18 Part 2, TBS has launched a brief promo video giving fans a taste of some of the shenanigans they can expect when it releases. The minute-and-a-half-long trailer features a quick-cut of various out-of-context jokes from the new episodes, and it seems that the show is staying just as unexpected and risque as ever.
The trailer kicks off with a riff on the classic "American Dad" theme song, as a frazzled and disturbed Stan lies awake in bed while the jovial music starts playing. From there, various antics ensue, including Stan having an argument with Santa Claus about skinny jeans, a post-apocalyptic version of Steve threatening someone with a ray-gun, and Roger attacking a panda bear in a zoo. Perhaps the most intriguing gag of all, however, is the trailer's stinger, which sees the "American Dad" cast rendered in a low-polygonal 3D art style.
What to watch before American Dad Season 18 Part 2
Strictly speaking, it's not really necessary to watch previous seasons or episodes of "American Dad" to get a grasp on the new ones, as the show doesn't have much in the way of continuity or an overarching plot. Nonetheless, fans might be in the mood to watch or rewatch older seasons of "American Dad" before the new batch of episodes premieres.
If viewers want to do a complete watch-through of "American Dad," they're looking at more than 350 episodes spread across 18 distinct seasons. That's a pretty large commitment, and the show has evolved in terms of its animation, writing style, and more since those earliest installments. Viewers seeking a more abridged history lesson on the show can check out Looper's list of the 25 best "American Dad" episodes. Otherwise, to get a brief but thorough snapshot of what to expect from "American Dad" in the modern age, the best option is simply watching the first part of Season 18, which is a lean nine episodes long.
Where to watch previous seasons of American Dad
For those looking to stream any previous season of "American Dad" prior to Season 18, having a basic subscription to Hulu is the best option to do so. The platform boasts all 17 of the prior seasons and their corresponding episodes, and it's the only major subscription service to include the show as it currently stands. Hopeful subscribers to services like Netflix or Max are unfortunately out of luck on this front. Notably, the TBS also hosts a smattering of episodes from the series for free on its website.
There is also the option to digitally purchase episodes or seasons of "American Dad" through certain storefronts. Amazon Prime Video currently has every single episode, including the ones from the first half of Season 18, available to buy. The same is true of Vudu, the iTunes store, the Microsoft store, and the Google Play store.