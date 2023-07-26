Secret Invasion's Finale Just Made The Best Case For The MCU's Secret Wars Reset

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 6 — "Home"

Marvel Studios really dug itself into a hole with the "Secret Invasion" finale. Because of the Harvest, G'iah (Emilia Clarke) now has the powers of Ghost, Captain America, Corvus Glaive, Thanos, the Outriders, Proxima Midnight, Captain Marvel, Abomination, the Frost Beast, Ebony Maw, Korg, Drax, Cull Obsidian, Mantis, Gamora, Hulk, Black Panther, the Chitauri, Valkyrie, Thor, and Groot.

It's understandable Marvel would want to have a star like Clarke in a significant role going forward, but G'iah having so much power at her disposal removes any sense of threat from the MCU. Who could possibly attack Earth when she's just a phone call away? What's the point of having the Avengers when one person can do everything they can? It makes her arguably the strongest being in the MCU, and "Secret Wars" may be the only solution to this overpowered problem.

In the comics, "Secret Wars" served as a universal reboot, so it's not out of the question for Marvel Studios to do something similar with the highly anticipated MCU event, ushering in a new, less complicated era. If that's the case, it would allow Marvel to rectify the situation Giah's new powers present, bringing balance back to the cinematic universe's power dynamic. "Secret Invasion" shows she isn't invincible, but it's clear something needs to change because as long as she's around, every problem will leave fans asking, "Why didn't they just call in G'iah?" and there's not a good answer to that question.