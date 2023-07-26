The MCU Needs A Reboot, According To Arrowverse Co-Creator Marc Guggenheim

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of a weird place since the end of Phase 3, and Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim believes he has the solution: a full-on comic book reboot. Guggenheim isn't the only one who believes the franchise needs to trim back. Disney CEO Bob Iger has also spoken out recently about the need for Marvel Studios to prioritize quality over quantity — something that's become a consistent criticism in the MCU's Disney+ era.

There is perhaps no more grim judgment of the current state of the MCU than "Secret Invasion," the most recent installment that just wrapped up its six-episode run. Despite starring fan favorite Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in the character's first leading role, the show failed to generate the kind of attention that big Marvel projects once did. It's the latest in a long line of quickly forgotten entries that have failed to contribute much of significance to the larger MCU lore.

"If I was suddenly in Kevin Feige's role, basically I would do what Iger was saying, which is prune the tree," Guggenheim said in a recent interview on The Aarthi and Sriram Show. "I think of these universes like ships, and the longer a ship sails, the more barnacles get attached to its hull." The answer, according to Guggenheim, is a proper reset. "Every now and again," he said, "you need to do some sort of reboot that scrapes off the barnacles, like 'Crisis on Infinite Earths.'"