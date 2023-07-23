The MCU Just Suggested How Thanos Could Return

Through just five episodes, "Secret Invasion" has already given MCU fans some of the most shocking revelations in the entire franchise — including the reveal that Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) has been a Skrull imposter for a long time, possibly since the events of "Captain America: Civil War." Episode 5 provides fans with yet another unexpected twist, as it's revealed that Nick Fury secretly collected Avenger blood in the aftermath of the "Avengers: Endgame."

After the Battle of Earth, Fury and his Skrull allies scoured the battlefield for any spilled blood and DNA the Avengers left behind. This revelation opens a lot of speculation about Avenger clones and superhuman DNA enhancement — as well as the possible return of the MCU's greatest villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin). While Nick Fury says that this so-called "Harvest" specifically targeted Avenger DNA on the battlefield, it's more than reasonable to suggest that Fury and his accomplices also picked up some of Thanos' blood along the way.

Since we've already seen Fury exploit dangerous interstellar weapons like the Tesseract, it's easy to imagine him trying to harness Thanos' power for his own advantage. Given the considerable hubris of Fury and SHIELD, it's possible that someone in the MCU might use the Harvest DNA to recreate Thanos and attempt to control him. As most viewers would assume, this could spell disaster for the entire MCU — even if the Infinity Stones are no longer a factor in this universe.