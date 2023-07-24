MCU Theory: Secret Invasion Teased The Captain America: Brave New World Plot

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Harvest"

"Secret Invasion" Episode 5, aptly named "Harvest," reveals that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his Skrull accomplices collected a vast amount of Avengers DNA shortly after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," when practically every combatant in the Battle of Earth spilled blood somewhere across the battlefield.

Nicknamed "the Harvest," until now this collection of superhero DNA was known only to Fury and the Skrull rebel leader, Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the latter of whom used a similar concept to pioneer his "Super Skrull” machine in order to enhance Skrull DNA with superpowers. Aside from the fact that collecting your friends' DNA is a massive breach of trust on the part of Fury (who might actually suck as a spy), it also opens up a lot of intriguing opportunities for future MCU projects.

Chief among these is the highly-anticipated "Captain America: Brave New World," which serves as the feature film debut of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America, and could actually feature the Harvest as a major component of its story. As we've pointed out in the past, the "Brave New World" subtitle appears to come from the Marvel Comics storyline "Secret Empire: Brave New World," which centers around an evil version of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) that was created by Hydra. Because the Harvest likely contains some of Rogers' DNA, it's entirely possible some new villain could use the Harvest to create an evil version of the original Captain America in order to pit him against Sam Wilson and company.