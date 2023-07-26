The Barbie Effect: Platinum-Blond Hair Salon Requests Reach Unprecedented Heights

Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie hit theaters on July 21, racking up $162 million in ticket sales for the weekend, making it the year's top-earning film so far. "Barbie" also set a record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a film helmed by a solo female director, and it grossed nearly double that of its highly touted head-to-head competitor, "Oppenheimer." The economic reach of "Barbie" has extended beyond the movie industry, however, as beauty salons are reporting an increase in business from people looking to recreate the movie's celebrated aesthetic on their own bodies.

According to a report on The Source, the beauty service appointment website Fresha has seen a dramatic increase in Barbie-related bookings recently, including an 83% uptick between June 19 and July 19 for pink nail coloring and pink and platinum-blond hair dye treatments.

Proper Salon in London has taken the opportunity to host a pop-up salon offering special Barbie tooth gems and nail art. For residents of or visitors to London, the Barbie salon is open Thursday through Sunday from noon until 7:30 p.m. and is hidden in the Barbie popup store on Shoreditch High Street.