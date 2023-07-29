Why Was Moonfall A Flop?

2022 was expected to kick off with a box office bang with the release of Roland Emmerich's "Moonfall." The filmmaker behind such blockbusters as "Independence Day" and "2012" may not have the best reputation among critics, but his body of work has continuously gotten butts in seats. So, it was a shock for many to see how "Moonfall" eventually performed in theaters during its run, quickly becoming one of the year's biggest box office bombs. But when breaking it down, it's not hard to see why.

The science fiction disaster flick sees the world under threat as the moon hurtles toward Earth. Two astronauts and a conspiracy theorist must then embark on an adventure to halt the moon from its impending collision course. When the film came out in February 2022, it wasn't only the moon crashing and burning. In its opening weekend, the film brought in just $9.8 million, followed by a 70% decline in the second week. "Moonfall" ended its theatrical run with a measly $67.3 million worldwide gross, only making back a fraction of its $150 million production budget. When also considering the money put into the film's distribution and marketing costs, some sources estimate the film lost Lionsgate upwards of $139 million.

"Moonfall" was a far cry from Emerich's heyday of box office glory, but when peeling back the layers, there were several aspects that worked against the film's favor.