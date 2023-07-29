Here's Where You Can Watch Bel-Air
In 2022, the beloved '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" — a series that turned Will Smith into one of the biggest stars in Hollywood — was revived for a new generation, and the first two seasons are available for you to stream right now. Inspired by a short fan film written and directed by filmmaker Morgan Cooper, "Bel-Air" reimagines the original series as an emotional drama, examining the story of the fictional Will Smith's struggles after leaving West Philadelphia from a more serious perspective.
"Bel-Air" is available to watch on the NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock, which has hosted the series since its debut. The pilot episode, titled "Dreams and Nightmares" (directed by Cooper and written by co-developers Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, T.J. Brady, and Rasheed Newson), can be streamed for free without a subscription — though it does come with periodic ad breaks.
If you find yourself enjoying "Bel-Air" and want to watch all 20 episodes of Seasons 1 and 2, Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan is $5.99/month ($59.99/year), while its ad-free Premium Plus plan is $11.99/month ($119.99/year). With each episode clocking in at around 50 minutes in length, viewers should be able to experience the entire series so far in a matter of weeks, which gives them plenty of time to check out what else Peacock has to offer.
What can you stream after finishing Bel-Air?
In the few years since its debut, Peacock has already produced a vast catalog of original content for audiences to enjoy exclusively on its platform. Fans of Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" series will be happy to know that the director has created a weekly detective series for Peacock titled "Poker Face," starring Natasha Lyonne as a so-called human lie detector. The actor received an Emmy nomination for her work on the show. There's also the Adam Devine-led "Pitch Perfect" spin-off "Bumper in Berlin," which has been renewed for a second season.
Of course, as NBCUniversal's in-house streaming platform, Peacock has access to some of its parent company's most beloved series, including "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live," and every current show in the "One Chicago" franchise. It's also frequently the home of new feature film releases from Universal Pictures after they leave theaters. The platform currently offers such 2023 favorites as the Nicolas Cage "Dracula" flick "Renfield," Elizabeth Banks' bizarre true story "Cocaine Bear," and M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock at the Cabin."
Ironically, if more "Bel-Air" is what you crave after finishing the revival, you're unfortunately out of luck. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is surprisingly not streaming on Peacock — though you can find it just about anywhere else. It's available to stream on Hulu, Max, Paramount+, and Sling TV.