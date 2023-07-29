Here's Where You Can Watch Bel-Air

In 2022, the beloved '90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" — a series that turned Will Smith into one of the biggest stars in Hollywood — was revived for a new generation, and the first two seasons are available for you to stream right now. Inspired by a short fan film written and directed by filmmaker Morgan Cooper, "Bel-Air" reimagines the original series as an emotional drama, examining the story of the fictional Will Smith's struggles after leaving West Philadelphia from a more serious perspective.

"Bel-Air" is available to watch on the NBCUniversal streaming platform Peacock, which has hosted the series since its debut. The pilot episode, titled "Dreams and Nightmares" (directed by Cooper and written by co-developers Cooper, Malcolm Spellman, T.J. Brady, and Rasheed Newson), can be streamed for free without a subscription — though it does come with periodic ad breaks.

If you find yourself enjoying "Bel-Air" and want to watch all 20 episodes of Seasons 1 and 2, Peacock's ad-supported Premium plan is $5.99/month ($59.99/year), while its ad-free Premium Plus plan is $11.99/month ($119.99/year). With each episode clocking in at around 50 minutes in length, viewers should be able to experience the entire series so far in a matter of weeks, which gives them plenty of time to check out what else Peacock has to offer.