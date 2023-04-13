The True Story Of The Cocaine Bear Is Coming To Peacock

If any recent release deserves to be called a cult classic in the making, it's "Cocaine Bear." The Elizabeth Banks-directed horror-comedy uses a coke-fueled bear to tie together various campy storylines. In the process, audiences experience a gory romp that had some questioning where an idea like that came from. While that might seem like imagination gone wild, there is actually truth behind the madness.

Peacock is about to show audiences the true story of how a bear ended up with 75 pounds of cocaine in its stomach with "Cocaine Bear: The True Story." A documentary about Cocaine Bear may be considered a bit thin as little is known about what the animal did before dying. Instead, this project focuses on the colorful character whose own death would create the well-known event — Drew Thornton. The cop found his way into a lifestyle fueled by drugs, murder, and a privileged lifestyle. He would be found dead wearing a pair of Gucci loafers, something Peacock pointed to in their announcement. "How this modern-day Icarus and his fancy shoes have become forever connected to the cocaine bear is the legend behind "Cocaine Bear: The True Story."