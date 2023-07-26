Star Wars: The Acolyte Just Topped Rogue One In A Big Way - But It May Not Be Good

A disturbance has been detected in the force that may necessitate some concern for the "Star Wars" franchise. Forbes recently reported that the upcoming Disney+ series "The Acolyte" has spent $49.2 million on its pre-production costs alone. This places the streaming show's pre-production costs even higher than the 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which spent $5.5 million less in this category.

So, what led to the increased costs? According to Forbes, while previous "Star Wars" shows shot in the midst of the pandemic, such as "Andor," required the budget boost to account for COVID safety protocols, "The Acolyte," a mystery set a century prior to the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," owes much of this factor to its production location. Shot in London's Shinfield Studios, Disney benefited from the country's 25% cash reimbursement offer, which they were eligible to receive so long as at least 10% of the production's cost was spent in the United Kingdom. Even then, the fact that "The Acolyte" has spent this much without even shooting or doing post-production certainly raises some concerns.

While "Rogue One" could prove lucrative thanks to box office sales, streaming makes it much more difficult to determine a show's success. Additionally, "The Acolyte" is not based on any pre-existing "Star Wars" stories or characters, making it more uncertain how audiences will gravitate towards the new show. However, for those hesitant about giving "The Acolyte" a chance, the series' cast remain optimistic about what they have to offer.