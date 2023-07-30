Spice And Wolf's New Anime - Everything You Need To Know

The traveling merchant known as Kraft Lawrence and the harvest wolf deity readers recognize as Holo are again back in the spotlight for a brand new adventure followers of the franchise will not want to miss. The unlikely duo that made their big debut in the 2006 Japanese light novel "Spice and Wolf" written by Isuna Hasekura and illustrated by Jyuu Ayakura, are getting a third anime adaptation.

Thanks to Lawrence's clever merchant tactics and Holo's special set of animal-based skills, the effective pair's partnership has earned a notorious reputation for forging a productive path of positivity as they venture across the countryside. The light novel series that follows the intriguing journey consists of over 20 volumes and a 2007 manga adaptation drawn by Keito Koume. There have also been two anime adaptations so far — "Spice and Wolf" in 2008 and "Spice and Wolf II: The Wolf and the Amber Melanchol" in 2009.

Other entries from the "Spice and Wolf" property include a pair of original video animation (OVA) entries, Nintendo DS visual novels, a spinoff series written by Hasekura, and a virtual reality-based anime. There is no denying that the franchise offers a variety of content and continues to expand with another anime series titled "Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf."

Fortunately, excited fans of "Spice and Wolf" don't have to travel very far or team up with any godlike personas to learn more about the franchise's third anime series.