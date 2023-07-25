Dwayne Johnson Stands Up For Actors With Historic SAG-AFTRA Donation Amid Strike

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for some time now, and it recently gained a powerful ally. Since July 14, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has also been on strike, forming a unified front with the WGA in hopes of securing fair pay and improved working conditions for all. As studio executives show little desire to come to an agreement with these two unions, none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made a massive contribution to SAG-AFTRA to help keep their movement alive.

With the strike officially on, SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson sent out a letter to the union's highest-paid actors. The letter explained the financial strain of the work stoppage on those electing to strike, which prompted Johnson to reach out. He spoke with Vance over the phone, and following their conversation, he cracked open his checkbook. According to Variety, the "Black Adam" star sent over a sum of money somewhere in the seven-figure range to help union members in need.

It goes without saying that Johnson's donation will help out numerous individuals as their fight to get what they deserve for their hard work continues.