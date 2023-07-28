Good Omens S2's Weirdly Specific Musical In-Joke From The Book Explained

Contains spoilers for "Good Omens" Season 2, Episode 2

The world of Amazon Prime Video's "Good Omens" is a strange place. Creatively guided by Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the source material in 1990 with the late Terry Pratchett, the author behind "Discworld," it's brimming with unexpected magic. Why? Because it's funny, probably. And if Gaiman finds something funny, it sticks around because the man knows how to commit to a bit.

For instance, there's a little pub in Edinburgh, Scotland, called the Resurrectionist, where any record left alone for a certain period of time transforms into an EP of "Every Day" by Buddy Holly. Instead of holding onto the excess singles, the pub staff ships them to Maggie's (Maggie Service) record shop. She explains this odd phenomenon to Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) in Season 2, Episode 2.

It's a weirdly specific joke that becomes an integral aspect of the angel's quest to recover Gabriel's (Jon Hamm) memory and save the earth from another extinction-level event, but fans of "Good Omens" will know that it's not the first time that Gaiman uses it. A version of the goof appears briefly in Season 1 and more extensively in the book.

Aside from being harmless, silly fun, the bit is actually an homage to Gaiman's partner in crime, Pratchett, whose "Best of Queen" theory birthed one of the goofiest elements in "Good Omens."