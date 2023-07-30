Why Oppenheimer Is Dividing Anti-Nuclear Activists

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was bound to get tongues wagging from day one. The film's terrifying subject matter and overpowering visuals are designed as a stark reminder that we still live in the nuclear age that was sparked by the Trinity Test nearly a century ago. While "Oppenheimer" has everyone talking, though, there's hardly agreement when it comes to the message of the film.

Some think the movie shines a light on the past few decades of relative anonymity when it comes to nuclear science. For instance, Sebastian Brixey-Williams, director of the BASIC think tank in London, hopes the film will shake the deep apathy that the public has toward the potential of nuclear war. In an interview, Brixey-Williams told The Guardian, "The universe is calling for people to start doing this kind of film. In some ways it's quite elegant because it's not looking at some of these issues directly, but asking more reflective questions about nuclear weapons – and that internal struggle Oppenheimer faced really plays out at a societal level. They are difficult trade-offs to make."

Actor Matt Damon (who plays General Leslie Groves in the story) uttered a similar sentiment in an interview during the lead-up to the film. The American actor observed, "How did I forget about this? It's like the Cold War ended and my brain played a trick on me and said, 'OK, let's put that away, you don't have to worry about that anymore' — which is absurd." Damon added that after Russia invaded Ukraine, "suddenly overnight it became the most important thing for us all to think about again."

While these are positive lessons we can draw from "Oppenheimer," there are many who take a different position from the more positive spin on Nolan's latest film.