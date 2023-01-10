The Walking Dead Fans Will Have To Wait Until 2024 To See How Rick And Michonne's Story Ends

On November 20, 2022, a television era came to an end with the conclusion of "The Walking Dead" Season 11. The episode that aired that evening, "Rest in Peace," signaled the conclusion of the long-running AMC hit, which debuted all the way back on Halloween night in 2010. However, this goodbye did not mark the end of the "Walking Dead" franchise as a whole. In fact, it will continue on for the foreseeable future thanks to several spin-off titles that are sure to keep fans invested in this post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested saga.

Of all the "Walking Dead" shows on the way, arguably the most talked-about is the one focused on fan favorites Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Both of their respective actors had left the original "Walking Dead" before its finale, only to return for the final episode to set up their upcoming spin-off. The show will arrive as a six-part miniseries that will reportedly chronicle their efforts to reunite after their separation in Season 9's "What Comes After" — Lincoln's initial farewell episode.

Sadly, if you're one of the numerous individuals excited to see what will become of Michonne and Rick on a series all their own, the disappointing truth is that you'll have to wait until 2024 to see the final chapter of their story.