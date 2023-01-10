The Walking Dead Fans Will Have To Wait Until 2024 To See How Rick And Michonne's Story Ends
On November 20, 2022, a television era came to an end with the conclusion of "The Walking Dead" Season 11. The episode that aired that evening, "Rest in Peace," signaled the conclusion of the long-running AMC hit, which debuted all the way back on Halloween night in 2010. However, this goodbye did not mark the end of the "Walking Dead" franchise as a whole. In fact, it will continue on for the foreseeable future thanks to several spin-off titles that are sure to keep fans invested in this post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested saga.
Of all the "Walking Dead" shows on the way, arguably the most talked-about is the one focused on fan favorites Michonne Hawthorne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Both of their respective actors had left the original "Walking Dead" before its finale, only to return for the final episode to set up their upcoming spin-off. The show will arrive as a six-part miniseries that will reportedly chronicle their efforts to reunite after their separation in Season 9's "What Comes After" — Lincoln's initial farewell episode.
Sadly, if you're one of the numerous individuals excited to see what will become of Michonne and Rick on a series all their own, the disappointing truth is that you'll have to wait until 2024 to see the final chapter of their story.
AMC is prioritizing other shows over the Rick and Michonne series
Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we know that the Michonne Hawthorne and Rick Grimes-centric "Walking Dead" spin-off will not reach the small screen in 2023. Rather, AMC has moved the title to 2024, with, at the very least, production due to begin sometime in 2023. Of course, this means that we still have plenty of waiting to do before we get to spend more time with Michonne and Rick. Although, if you're eager for more "Walking Dead" TV in general, you're in luck. AMC has some exciting stuff lined up throughout 2023 that you likely won't want to miss out on.
First and foremost, the original "Walking Dead" spin-off, "Fear the Walking Dead," has one more season to offer fans before it rides off into the sunset. The eighth and final season will kick off on May 14, 2023, being separated into two blocks of six episodes each. After that, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will return as Negan Smith and Maggie Rhee for "The Walking Dead: Dead City." That series aims to premiere sometime in June. Finally, there's the Norman Reedus-led "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," which will close out the 2023 "Walking Dead" slate.
Even though the series that started it all is officially in the books, there's still a lot for "Walking Dead" fans to get excited about in the coming months. It's just too bad that the highly-anticipated Rick and Michonne miniseries won't be here until 2024. One can only hope that it's worth the wait.