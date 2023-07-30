Is Luther The Real Villain Of Mission Impossible 7?

The "Mission: Impossible" movies are prone to double-crosses and characters going from good guys to bad ones. Luther has been a fixture of the franchise for a long time, so while it would be disheartening to see him develop something that could feasibly destroy the world, there's evidence from "Dead Reckoning Part One" to suggest he played a hand in creating The Entity.

For starters, there's the scene in the Abu Dhabi airport where Luther detects a suspicious bag. Benji (Simon Pegg) is the one who checks it out and discovers what looks like a nuclear explosive. But Luther was the one who set him onto the bag, so what if he was the one to put it there in the first place? After all, the device didn't actually contain any explosives, which would fit Luther's M.O. of still being good and not wanting anyone to get hurt.

Throughout the rest of the movie, Luther and Benji provide technical support, and Luther always seems to catch on quickly when The Entity gets involved. Toward the end, he leaves for an off-grid site to investigate traces of the AI on his hard drive. There's a chance he did this to cover his tracks or better understand his creation and where it's at now. Maybe Luther isn't a full-blown villain at this point. He could've been working under someone else (either of his own accord or under duress) to develop The Entity and is doing everything he can to keep the AI going while hurting as few people as possible. It may be a stretch, but we'll have to see how everything plays out when "Dead Reckoning Part Two" tentatively comes out on June 28, 2024.