Futurama Season 11: How Did Calculon Die Anyway?
Contains spoilers for Futurama Season 11, Episode 1 — "The Impossible Stream"
In "Futurama," death has always been a temporary thing. Whether it's Fry's (Billy West) dream-death in "The Sting," Fry and Leela's (Katey Sagal) quasi-deaths in "Rebirth," or multiple alterations to their world's timeline leading to various characters having longer or shorter lives, nothing's ever guaranteed in this wonderfully unpredictable show. And so it goes for Calculon (Maurice LaMarche), the world's best (or worst, depending on who you're talking to) robot actor, during "The Impossible Stream." Having died and been resurrected once already during Season 7, he once again rises from Robot Hell to perform Shakespeare. Why? To extend the life of Fry, whose consciousness will meld with his Fulu stream if he doesn't receive an endless feed of fresh "All My Circuits" episodes.
But how did Calculon pass away in the first place? He initially died during Season 7's "The Thief of Baghead," where he becomes involved in an acting-off with Langdon Cobb (Dave Herman). Calculon is so bound and determined to win the world acting championship that he swallows food dye — a notorious substance that's an instant killer for robots — while acting out a scene from "Romeo and Juliet." Adding insult to injury, Calculon doesn't even win the duel, with Cobb getting the duke from the judges. But do you remember his second — and seemingly more permanent — death?
Calculon's death was greatly exaggerated
During another Season 7 episode, "Calculon 2.0," the titular thespian's resting place is disturbed by the Planet Express gang. Fry and Bender (John DiMaggio) are determined to restore "All My Circuits" to its previous luster, as Calculon's replacement is even less talented than he is. They perform a ceremony over his body after digging it up. The Robot Devil (Dan Castellaneta) gladly gives up Calculon's soul since he's so sick of Calculon's presence. Unfortunately, the acting world rejects the newly-reborn actor, and soon his naked desperation causes him to prepare for a life without acting — leading to the realization that humility may make him a better performer. But once Calculon gets back on "All My Circuits," his old behavior leads to a resumption of bad habits. A furious Leela castigates him, and Calculon puts on one grand stage performance to prove his acting chops are genuine. Unfortunately, an on-stage accident promptly ensues, killing Calculon and resulting in his soul's return to Robot Hell.
While Calculon also seems to die one more time during "The Impossible Stream," his ultimate fate remains unconfirmed at the episode's end. He collapses in Planet Express Employee Lounge after an explosion and is left lying on the floor as Fry and the rest of his friends reunite. But don't be surprised if his return sticks this time. After all, the Robot Devil declares that if Calculon dies again, he absolutely doesn't want him back in Robot Hell. Never let it be said he doesn't leave a memorable impression.