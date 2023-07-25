Futurama Season 11: How Did Calculon Die Anyway?

Contains spoilers for Futurama Season 11, Episode 1 — "The Impossible Stream"

In "Futurama," death has always been a temporary thing. Whether it's Fry's (Billy West) dream-death in "The Sting," Fry and Leela's (Katey Sagal) quasi-deaths in "Rebirth," or multiple alterations to their world's timeline leading to various characters having longer or shorter lives, nothing's ever guaranteed in this wonderfully unpredictable show. And so it goes for Calculon (Maurice LaMarche), the world's best (or worst, depending on who you're talking to) robot actor, during "The Impossible Stream." Having died and been resurrected once already during Season 7, he once again rises from Robot Hell to perform Shakespeare. Why? To extend the life of Fry, whose consciousness will meld with his Fulu stream if he doesn't receive an endless feed of fresh "All My Circuits" episodes.

But how did Calculon pass away in the first place? He initially died during Season 7's "The Thief of Baghead," where he becomes involved in an acting-off with Langdon Cobb (Dave Herman). Calculon is so bound and determined to win the world acting championship that he swallows food dye — a notorious substance that's an instant killer for robots — while acting out a scene from "Romeo and Juliet." Adding insult to injury, Calculon doesn't even win the duel, with Cobb getting the duke from the judges. But do you remember his second — and seemingly more permanent — death?