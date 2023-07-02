Futurama: Who Is The Show's Oldest Robot & Why Does It Matter?

Because the science-fiction sitcom' "Futurama" is set during the early 3000s, it should come as no surprise that the series features a vast assortment of comical robots. A few fan favorites include "Hedonismbot" (Maurice LaMarche), whose body is modeled to look like an overweight Roman hedonist gorging himself on grapes, the excitable robot mafioso "Clamps" (LaMarche), and series lead Bender Rodriguez (John DiMaggio).

These robots are often shown to have incredibly long lifespans and remarkable durability, something Bender showcased in the Season 6 premiere "Rebirth" when he survived a doomsday device from Professor Farnsworth (Billy West). As such, some "Futurama" fans have probably wondered which of the show's robots have been around the longest, which is sort of a tricky question all things considered. Excluding timeline alterations made via time-travel, the acclaimed acting robot Calculon (LaMarche) is the oldest robot character we've met in "Futurama" — being over 1,000 years old at the time of his death in Season 7's "The Thief of Baghead."

In the Season 2 episode "The Honking," Calculon reveals that he was actually alive in the year 2019, being at that time nothing more than a robotic arm used to build an evil robotic car called "Project Satan." Over the centuries, he changed identities countless times, and nearly all of the great acting robots from the past are revealed to have actually been Calculon in disguise. As such, it can be said that Calculon is chronologically the oldest robot we meet in "Futurama," though technically, Bender has him beaten by a few thousand years.