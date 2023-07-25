Justice League's Movie Future: James Gunn Debunks 2 Major Rumors
It's been a pretty rough year at Warner Bros. Discovery. As if the merger itself and the cancellation of "Batgirl" weren't big enough news, the underwhelming box office performances of major tentpoles like "Black Adam," "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," and "The Flash" have not done the company any favors. Nonetheless, James Gunn seems to be pretty optimistic about the future of film and television projects related to the DC Universe.
In fact, one of the things that he's doing best is keeping clear and concise communication flowing directly to the fans as this process continues. Case in point, the filmmaker has taken to Threads to debunk rumors sparked by the media that the upcoming animated movie "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" will take place in the rebooted continuity of his DCU and that he was pressured by higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery to include extra characters in "Superman: Legacy."
Gunn shot down both rumors on Threads in rapid succession
When James Gunn was asked by @anikendra_nath_jha to verify the accuracy of a Screen Rant article that suggested that "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" will be part of the DCU, he quickly cleared up any ambiguity with regard to the claim, simply responding, "No."
The filmmaker offered a similarly curt response to @scott.moyers.9's request for verification of the rumors started by YouTuber Syl Abdul that he was pressured to include characters like the Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawk Girl (Isabela Merced) in "Superman: Legacy" due to the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery is planning on selling the DC brand. "Of course not," he responded.
Though swirling rumors about the alleged plans behind major superhero projects will probably never go away, it's nice to have someone like Gunn who is willing to shoot them down so publicly and directly.