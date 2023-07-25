Justice League's Movie Future: James Gunn Debunks 2 Major Rumors

It's been a pretty rough year at Warner Bros. Discovery. As if the merger itself and the cancellation of "Batgirl" weren't big enough news, the underwhelming box office performances of major tentpoles like "Black Adam," "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," and "The Flash" have not done the company any favors. Nonetheless, James Gunn seems to be pretty optimistic about the future of film and television projects related to the DC Universe.

In fact, one of the things that he's doing best is keeping clear and concise communication flowing directly to the fans as this process continues. Case in point, the filmmaker has taken to Threads to debunk rumors sparked by the media that the upcoming animated movie "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" will take place in the rebooted continuity of his DCU and that he was pressured by higher-ups at Warner Bros. Discovery to include extra characters in "Superman: Legacy."