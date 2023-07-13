The Boys' Spin-Off Gen V Brings Its Gorey Campus To Prime Video In September 2023

Prime Video's "The Boys" has effectively satirized every aspect of modern superhero culture, from the storylines they choose to tell to how studios justify putting everything on these types of stories. And much like how every comic book adaptation seemingly sets up future sequels and spin-offs, "The Boys" follows suit with a new series called "Gen V."

While the mainstay series focuses on its fourth season, "Gen V" will turn its attention to younger superheroes in training, attending a university run by Vought International to get them ready for the big leagues. While most of the main cast will be different, the tone appears to be the same, with plenty of violence and blood to spare. And thanks to a video shared by Prime Video on Twitter, fans now know they can check out the new show in September this year. It's an appropriate start seeing how that's usually the start of a new school year.

There's no release date for "The Boys" Season 4, but it's expected to come out in late 2023 or early 2024. The supes are taking over Prime Video, and people who love gratuitous blood and guts are bound to be thrilled.