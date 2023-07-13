The Boys' Spin-Off Gen V Brings Its Gorey Campus To Prime Video In September 2023
Prime Video's "The Boys" has effectively satirized every aspect of modern superhero culture, from the storylines they choose to tell to how studios justify putting everything on these types of stories. And much like how every comic book adaptation seemingly sets up future sequels and spin-offs, "The Boys" follows suit with a new series called "Gen V."
While the mainstay series focuses on its fourth season, "Gen V" will turn its attention to younger superheroes in training, attending a university run by Vought International to get them ready for the big leagues. While most of the main cast will be different, the tone appears to be the same, with plenty of violence and blood to spare. And thanks to a video shared by Prime Video on Twitter, fans now know they can check out the new show in September this year. It's an appropriate start seeing how that's usually the start of a new school year.
There's no release date for "The Boys" Season 4, but it's expected to come out in late 2023 or early 2024. The supes are taking over Prime Video, and people who love gratuitous blood and guts are bound to be thrilled.
Sign up for classes at Godolkin University this fall
The Prime Video clip doesn't offer much in terms of footage fans haven't seen before. "Gen V" released its first trailer in December 2022, which definitely didn't hold back the carnage. There's a new young cast enrolling in the School of Crimefighting, but it appears the university itself will be a hub of crime and debauchery. While there's partying, there are also several instances of characters being covered in blood and cleaning up guts on the floor.
The release date reveal on Twitter keeps things in far tamer territory. The big moments come courtesy of Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) when she brandishes a switchblade and appears on a talk show to seemingly talk about what being a superhero means for her. She delivers what's sure to be an important piece of dialogue with, "I'm superhuman, right? We're made of steel." Clearly, not everyone is made of steel, as more than a few characters will meet bloody ends throughout the season. Marie's steel comment is also interesting in the context of her being a blood manipulator, with the first trailer showing her powers in action, using what looks like blood ropes to subdue someone.
The setting may be different, but some things never change in "The Boys" universe. Stay tuned for a firmer release date in the near future, but if this first-look footage is any indication, "Gen V" will be everything "The Boys" fans could want and more.