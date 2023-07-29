Euphoria Season 2: Why Elliot Actor Dominic Fike Was Almost Fired By HBO

When it comes to shows that tackle what life is like for a teenager in modern society, few are as hard-hitting as "Euphoria." Whether it's through exploring trauma, the sexualization of teenagers, or the enormous pressure that social media places on those who are still trying to find their place in the world, the HBO drama is a savvy take on the challenges that young people are facing today.

However, Season 2 of "Euphoria" added even more layers to the series with the introduction of new characters like Elliot (Dominic Fike). Elliot drives something of a wedge between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), even as the duo is attempting to reconcile, and he also helps to shake up the flow of the series with his presence.

To hear it from Fike himself, though, he was unsettled by much of the material of "Euphoria" and was nearly fired from the series for his own drug use as a result. "I almost got kicked off the show," Fike told Apple Music. "... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'"