Euphoria Season 2: Why Elliot Actor Dominic Fike Was Almost Fired By HBO
When it comes to shows that tackle what life is like for a teenager in modern society, few are as hard-hitting as "Euphoria." Whether it's through exploring trauma, the sexualization of teenagers, or the enormous pressure that social media places on those who are still trying to find their place in the world, the HBO drama is a savvy take on the challenges that young people are facing today.
However, Season 2 of "Euphoria" added even more layers to the series with the introduction of new characters like Elliot (Dominic Fike). Elliot drives something of a wedge between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), even as the duo is attempting to reconcile, and he also helps to shake up the flow of the series with his presence.
To hear it from Fike himself, though, he was unsettled by much of the material of "Euphoria" and was nearly fired from the series for his own drug use as a result. "I almost got kicked off the show," Fike told Apple Music. "... They were like, 'Bro, you cannot be doing this.'"
Fact and fiction became intertwined for Dominic Fike on Euphoria
Dominic Fike explained how the subject matter of "Euphoria" hit a little too close to his own real-life troubles, pointing out how the cross-pollination between fact and fiction made it extra challenging for him to work on the HBO series. The actor and musician explained that he was genuinely on drugs for some of the scenes he did.
"I was a drug addict, and coming onto a show mainly about drugs was very difficult," said Fike. "Sam, the director and writer, got me a sober coach, somebody to be there all the time. Did not work," the performer recalled. "... I was so f***ed up during a lot of that show. It was really bad."
Still, despite his difficulties behind the scenes, Fike was effective in his role as Elliot, a character who only becomes more compelling as Season 2 of "Euphoria" goes on. The actor also pointed out that, despite the criticisms, showrunner Sam Levinson actually ended up using some of the scenes where he was high in the show.
Overall, it sounds like he felt a bit lost while shooting the series, which makes it somewhat questionable as to whether his character will return for "Euphoria" Season 3. "That's entertainment, dude," Fike said. "They give you a bunch of money, and they're just like, 'Yeah, figure it out, bud. Sink or swim.'"