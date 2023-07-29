Wildflower: A 'True Story' Movie That Stems From Its Director's Real Life Roots

"Wildflower" has all the makings of a well-received indie feature. The film follows Bea (Kiernan Shipka), a high school senior, who serves as unofficial caretaker for her neurodivergent parents — a formula that has drawn comparisons to the Oscar-winning "CODA." It also boasts an impressive cast as Bea's neurotic but well-meaning family: Jean Smart, Jacki Weaver, Brad Garrett, Alexandra Daddario, and Reid Scott, with Dash Mihok and Samantha Hyde as her parents.

But "Wildflower" didn't begin as a feature. For director Matt Smukler, the project began as a short video essay inspired by his niece, Christina Stahl, upon whom the film is based. "I went out to Las Vegas to shoot a little, tiny, short companion piece for her to get into college," Smukler told TheWrap. "She had no idea how exceptional she was. She actually thought she was very ordinary and didn't know what to write on a college essay."

Smukler quickly realized that the story was remarkable enough to warrant its own full-length documentary, which was released in 2020. From there, the idea blossomed into a narrative feature, inspired by Christina as well as "how incredible the whole family is," Smukler continued.