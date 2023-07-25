What If Christopher Nolan Directed The Avengers? Robert Downey Jr.'s Cheeky Take

"Oppenheimer" brought together the legendary talents of director Christopher Nolan and actor Robert Downey Jr. for the first time. But in another world, could Nolan's distinct cinematic flair have breathed life into one of Downey's superhero epics? Perhaps, but with one catch, according to Downey.

Ahead of the release of "Oppenheimer," the two sat down with WIRED where they answered the internet's most searched questions about them. One question for the "Interstellar" director asked what would happen if Nolan had helmed the Marvel Studios film "The Avengers." Nolan's first thought of what he calls a "multiverse conundrum" is that Tony Stark/Iron Man would steal the thunder. "Having worked with you on 'Oppenheimer,' there'd probably be a lot too much of Tony Stark, you'd be running away with the movie a little bit," he told Downey.

The conversation then moved to Nolan's use of practical effects, which the filmmaker stated he would have used as opposed to the computer-generated imagery seen in the 2012 superhero film. With that, Downey playfully stated, "If Christopher Nolan had directed 'The Avengers,' we would still be shooting it." Nolan has more than proved his skills in superhero filmmaking with his acclaimed "The Dark Knight" trilogy. But imagining the Incredible Hulk fighting on the back of a Leviathan without CGI is a task that even Nolan might find too strenuous to pull off in reality.

While Downey's comment was meant as a joke, his sentiments don't stray far off from Nolan's real concerns with working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.