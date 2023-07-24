Why Did Michael Keaton's Batman Retire? The Real Reason Is Devastating

The sight of seeing Michael Keaton's back in his Batman costume prior to the release of "The Flash" stirred up a fan frenzy. True, the veteran actor eventually wears an updated costume that recalls his look in Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 "Batman" films in "The Flash." However, when Barry Allen-The Flash (Ezra Miller) finds Keaton's multiversal version of Bruce Wayne, the one-time Caped Crusader appears as a broken man who has given up on his life as the superhero who saved Gotham.

"I really wanted to defy people's expectations of where Bruce Wayne would be 30 years later, and I also wanted to deepen the backstory of Bruce Wayne," Andy Muschietti said in a Warner Bros. production video. "Bruce Wayne, as the story tells, has been retired for 25 years. What happened him? I always said, something should have happened to Bruce Wayne to want to stop being Batman, and my idea was that he did something that goes against his code. He killed a criminal in front of his child — unknowingly, but he still did it."

As such, Muschietti added, Batman effectively faced his childhood trauma all over again: "[It's] an exact, mirroring situation of him, when his parents were killed in front of him in front of the Monarch Theater — and that created the monster that Batman is. So, he just couldn't cope with it."