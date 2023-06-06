The Flash: The Muschettis Would Not Have Made This Film Without Michael Keaton

After a long production process full of ups and downs, "The Flash" is quickly approaching its silver screen debut. The Ezra Miller-led feature has made headlines for ages now, though many of these haven't been of the positive variety. Nevertheless, many DC fans are eager to see the movie after all this time, with no shortage of folks prepared to go to their local cinema just to see Michael Keaton suit up as Batman once again. According to Andy and Barbara Muschietti, without him, they wouldn't have made the film in the first place.

"We wouldn't have made this movie. We wouldn't have been able to make this movie as it is. We made it clear to him the first time we sat with him for lunch if he had said no, it would have been a completely different story," Barbara explained during an interview with Collider to promote "The Flash." Andy then jokes that somewhere in the seemingly infinite multiverse, there is a version of "The Flash" without Keaton, though Barbara notes that they wouldn't be the ones responsible for it.

Thankfully for the Muschiettis, it didn't take a whole lot of convincing to get Keaton on board. Here's what he had to say about returning to the role of Batman after a whopping three decades away.