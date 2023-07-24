The Boys: Gen V's Rated-R Violence May Be Too Troubling For Some Teens & Parents

"The Boys" is a subversive take on the modern superhero genre where supes are likelier to be debaucherous party animals than virtuous paragons of justice. It ramps up everything to the umpteenth degree in terms of subject matter and violence, and that will hold true for its upcoming spin-off — "Gen V."

While some "Boys" characters will factor into "Gen V," the story will mostly follow brand new supes, such as Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), who has the power of blood-bending. But while the characters and setting will differ, the tone will be the same. That's fully evident from the "Gen V" trailer, which contains gore, profanity, and references to making people's genitalia explode. While many superhero films and TV shows stay in PG-13 territory, "The Boys" has always pushed the limits of good taste, so it goes without saying that young kids should not watch "Gen V."

Executive producer Seth Rogen didn't hold back in describing the mayhem in an interview with Empire, "In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the f*** you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against." College is already synonymous with partying and excess, so throwing the sensibilities of "The Boys" into the mix promises that "Gen V" will be one wild ride (albeit one kids shouldn't go on).