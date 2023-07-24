Barbie Vs Oppenheimer: Which Film Won Opening Weekend?

The weekend of July 21, 2023 was a huge one for moviegoers, as it ushered in the age of a double release commonly referred to as "Barbenheimer." Two of the year's most highly anticipated movies, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" — directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, respectively — released that Friday, and fans rushed to see these two enormous summer blockbusters. In the end, both moves fared well critically and commercially, so it seems like everyone won in this scenario.

"Barbie" outstripped "Oppenheimer" at the box office, with Gerwig setting the new industry record for a female director thanks to the film's $162 million haul, but Nolan's three-hour historical drama wasn't exactly a slouch, earning $82 million on its own. All in all, the weekend itself was the fourth-best opening weekend in cinematic history. Box office hauls aside, this was just... a really good weekend for moviegoers and artists alike, and in the midst of a double strike between SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, it goes to show that movies made by directors at the top of their game with all-star casts can still become major successes — and, to that point, that studios should be compensating those artists fairly.

So who "won" the battle of Barbeinheimer? Was there even a battle in the first place? And what did audiences think of the two major summer movies?†l