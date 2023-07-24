The Witcher Season 3 Vol. 2 Episode 1 Is Coming Early - Here's When & How To Watch

Whereas past seasons of "The Witcher" hit Netflix in their entirety following the binge-friendly model the streaming service pioneered, Season 3 is the first to premiere in two distinct halves just like the wildly successful "Stranger Things" Season 4 before it.

Netflix will release "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2 on July 27. Overall, "The Witcher" Season 3 consists of eight episodes and Volume 1 is already five episodes in length, so just three episodes will drop upon Volume 2's premiere. That said, fans eager for more "Witcher" can catch the first episode of this upcoming batch early through a special promotion Netflix is running prior to its official premiere date.

On July 25, Netflix will host a live, virtual screening of "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2, Episode 1 on a digital event platform called Splash That. To join, participants must RSVP ahead of time with a name and email address. After doing so, the episode will become available to watch live on July 25 at 8:00 pm EST.