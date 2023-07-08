How Many Episodes Is The Witcher Season 3 Altogether?

"The Witcher" Season 3 gives fans yet another installment of Geralt's epic journey on the Continent, but viewers have a little more time to savor the release of this entry compared to the show's first two seasons. Rather than using Netflix's traditional method of dropping all of the episodes from the new season at once for binge-watching enthusiasts, "The Witcher" has split its third season into two batches. The first set released on June 29, while the second part is slated for July 27. With this unique strategy for the show's rollout, viewers may be wondering just how many episodes in total they have to look forward to in Season 3.

The first part of "The Witcher" Season 3 clocks in at five episodes, while the second part rounds the slate out with an additional three episodes. When combined, the entirety of the third season will have a total of eight episodes, granting it the exact same episode count as the first two seasons. The runtimes for the three episodes that haven't aired at the time of this article's publishing are still unknown, but they are likely in line with the typical hour-long episode structure of nearly all previous episodes. As such, "The Witcher" Season 3 is expected to have a total runtime of approximately eight hours.