The Mandalorian: Why Timothy Olyphant Preferred Working With The Jawas Over Grogu - Exclusive

This interview was conducted prior to the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

There have been so many highlights in Timothy Olyphant's career to date, from starring in "Scream 2" to working with Steven Soderbergh on the forthcoming TV mini-series "Full Circle." Currently, Olyphant is reprising his role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens on "Justified: City Primeval," a continuation of the beloved neo-Western crime drama "Justified," which originally wrapped in 2015. The follow-up series sees Givens working in Detroit as he attempts to stop the Oklahoma Wildman, all while raising a teenage daughter.

Olyphant is also known for his guest star arc on "The Mandalorian," and it's clear that the actor loved his time in the Star Wars Universe. "I had a ball working with those guys, specifically [Jon] Favreau and Dave [Filoni]," Olyphant told Looper. "Those guys are class acts, and they're doing really cool work, so it was nice to be part of it." During our exclusive interview, Timothy Olyphant revealed what it was like working on "The Mandalorian" — and though that meant sharing scenes with Grogu, he admitted he preferred filming with the Jawas.